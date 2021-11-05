FNF: East Jeff takes down district foe West Jeff, 28-16

METAIRIE, La. WGNO ) — Highlights from Friday night’s game between the West Jefferson Bucs and the East Jeff Warriors featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

East Jeff defeated West Jeff, 28-16.

