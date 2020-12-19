FNF: Destrehan vs. Acadiana

SCOTT, La. – Highlights from Friday night’s Class 5A Semi-final matchup between the Destrehan Wildcats and Acadiana Wrecking Rams on WGNO’s Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Acadiana defeated Destrehan, 23-0.

