DESTREHAN, La. — Destrehan’s 34-13 loss to Zachary last year in the Class 5A semi-finals has the Wildcats hungry with championship aspirations in the 2022 season.

“Everybody walked out of that locker room knowing that we didn’t play our best the second half of that game. So, it’s really kind of been our fuel to our fire this offseason,” says Destrehan head football coach Marcus Scott.

“Preparing at practice and taking everything serious from the jump. From the summer workouts to the start of the season. Just taking everything seriously,” says Destrehan senior quarterback Jai Eugene Jr.

Jai Eugene Jr. is one of Destrehan’s 14 returning starters that can play on both sides of the ball as a Tulane commit at defensive back and a dynamic playmaker at quarterback.

“He’s going to take care of the football, and as you can see he’s a dual threat. When things break down, he’s able to make plays with his feet. So, that gives us an added dimension on offense,” says Scott.

Eugene leads an offense that features running back Shane Lee, offensive lineman Christian Martin, Landry Cannon, and a talented receiving corps headlined by Daniel Blood.

“He’s definitely a difference maker. I can get it to him quickly and he can go 90 down the field. So, that’s always useful. That’s just an outlet I can use and I’m very happy to have him,” says Eugene Jr.

“Daniel has been starting since he was a freshman. So, he has a lot of big game experience. So, we have a few guys on this team who actually played in the Superdome as freshmen. So, that really is a good thing for us in terms of being able to help the young guys prepare week in and week out,” says Scott.

Destrehan head coach Marcus Scott says the Wildcats defense has a ways to go to reach the potential shown in 2021 but expects that unit to play a pivotal part in their state title run.

Destrehan opens the regular season this Friday night at home against Bonnabel.

