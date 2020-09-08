FNF: De La Salle football returns talented roster in 2020

Labor day was the kickoff to a four-week sprint for head coach Ryan Manale to get his team ready for an October kickoff to the season.

Manale said, in a month, he can get his team prepared.

“I think we can get enough done in time to play, just like normal,” said Manale.

Manale has taken two of his Cavalier teams to state championship games. This year’s club, with only 13 seniors is talented.

Quarterback Cole Milford and running back Montrell Johnson give the offense a chance to be real good.

And, the head coach has had plenty of time to think about new plays. He’s had way too much time off.

“Home on the weekends, barbecued last night. I don’t think you would ever see that in the fall,” said Manale.

The Cavaliers lost in the last year’s state Division II finals at St Thomas Moore. But, this season, all of the championship games will be played in the Superdome.

Manale said that is best for the kids.

“That walk through, that whole preparation. Money can’t replace how kids feel.”