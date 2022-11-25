NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — See highlights of Friday (Nov. 25) night’s matchup between C.E. Byrd and the John Curtis Patriots featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football.
Curtis defeats Byrd, 32-24, in the Division I Select quarterfinals in New Orleans.
by: Aaron S. Lee
