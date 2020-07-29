FNF: Cohen football excited for a fresh start in 2020

After a 1-8 finish in 2019, the Cohen Green Hornets are excited for a fresh start. A new coach, new starters, and installing a new offensive and defensive system, gives them just that.

Derrell Martin said, “I’m finding that they’re catching on pretty fast. With a lot of new guys some of them are fresh and have never played the sport before. It’s a challenge but the kids understand what we ask them to do and I think they’ll be ready when the time comes.”

First year head coach Derrell Martin spent last season coaching the offensive line. An advantage, seeing that the teams handful of returning starters are all in the trenches.

“It seems like it’s going to work out really well,” Leward Moore said. “We’ve been doing some of the same things over the years but we’re trying something different.”

Cohen will look to different faces at all of their skill positions. Last season the Green Hornets single wing offense didn’t use a traditional quarterback but will look to an upperclassman at the position.

Ahiyjah Charles said, “I want to be a great leader because a lot of people don’t have a role model and person to look up to. If I can be that, even for a couple of months, it will help a lot.”

A mentality that the entire team will need come Friday night. Due to numbers, players will see action in all three phases of the game. Martin says that only fuels his team.

