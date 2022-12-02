LAFAYETTE, La. (WGNO) — Highlights from Friday night’s Division I select semi-final playoff game between No. 13 Brother Martin and No. 8 Carencro featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Brother Martin defeats Carencro 55-24.

The win sends the Crusaders back to the state title game in the Superdome for the first time since 1989.

WGNO’s Richie Mills was at the game and posted post-game reactions from Brother Martin head coach Mark Bonis as he addressed the team.

A 41 point second half pushes the @BMHSCrusaders past Carencro and to the dome. @LonardoClayton accounted for over 100 yards of offense and 2 TDs while @O6Torey Lambert carried the rock 24 times for 280 yards and 5 touchdowns. Highlights coming up on @FNFwgno. @WGNOsports pic.twitter.com/fy4Wf695bs — Richie Mills (@richiemills) December 3, 2022

Here is @BMHSCrusaders head football coach Mark Bonis (@Coach_Bonis) after the Crusaders 55-24 win over Carencro to advance to the Division I select state championship. @WGNOsports @FNFwgno @WGNOsports @BrMartinFB pic.twitter.com/r02SzcjS0M — Richie Mills (@richiemills) December 3, 2022

