LAFAYETTE, La. (WGNO) — Highlights from Friday night’s Division I select semi-final playoff game between No. 13 Brother Martin and No. 8 Carencro featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
Brother Martin defeats Carencro 55-24.
The win sends the Crusaders back to the state title game in the Superdome for the first time since 1989.
WGNO’s Richie Mills was at the game and posted post-game reactions from Brother Martin head coach Mark Bonis as he addressed the team.
