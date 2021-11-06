FNF: Booker T. Washington comes out victorious in defensive struggle against McDonogh 35

NEW ORLEANS WGNO ) — Highlights from Friday night’s game between the Booker T. Washington Lions and McDonogh 35 featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Booker T. Washington defeated McDonogh 35, 13-8.

