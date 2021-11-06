FNF: Booker T. Washington comes out victorious in defensive struggle against McDonogh 35

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Highlights from Friday night’s game between the Booker T. Washington Lions and McDonogh 35 featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
Booker T. Washington defeated McDonogh 35, 13-8.
by: Richie MillsPosted: / Updated:
NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Highlights from Friday night’s game between the Booker T. Washington Lions and McDonogh 35 featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
Booker T. Washington defeated McDonogh 35, 13-8.