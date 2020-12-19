FNF Best Player: Warren Easton’s Keddrick Connelly

NEW ORLEANS, La. – In the Class 4A quarterfinals, Warren Easton sophomore quarterback Keddrick Connelly was 22 of 27 passing for 391 yards and 5 touchdowns in a 62-27 win over the 3 seed, Tioga.

“That game right there is a statement. It’s a statement to show that the number 6 seed could beat any team in the world,” says Connelly.

Warren Easton Head Football Coach Jerry Phillips says that Connelly’s play was a bit shaky in their 0-2 start to the season.

The Eagles have now won 9 straight games and Phillips says Connelly is starting to piece things together thanks to game repetition and the guidance from Offensive Coordinator Munchie Legaux.

“He just told him, you don’t have to do too much. Take what they give you. You know, if they give you the 5-yard out, take the 5-yard out. You don’t have to go with the home run ball all the time because those kids want to make the big play. He’s starting to make the right reads on the zone-read stuff. Munchie has constantly been on him, working before practice and after practice with him and he’s finally getting it,” says Warren Easton head Football Coach Jerry Phillips.

