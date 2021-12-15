FNF Best Player: St. Charles Catholic’s Kyle Cannon

LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — In St. Charles Catholic’s 32-27 win over Lafayette Christian in the Division I championship, sophomore Kyle Cannon was a difference-maker.

Cannon finished the game with 11 tackles, 3 for loss, one sack, one interception, and a key fumble recovery for a touchdown on an LCA punt that sealed the Comets victory.

“Before the game, I really was thinking that we really made it to the championship, all of our hard work and dedication was fixing to be put to work. I had to keep it up for the seniors because I know it was going to be their last ride and I just had to hold up my end of the bargain for them,” says Kyle Cannon.

The Comets lost a starter in the Notre Dame game forcing Cannon to take on more responsibility on the defense.

Head Coach Wayne Stein says Cannon answered the bell.

“He was fundamentally sound. He was doing the things he was supposed to do. He was in the right spots and whenever the opportunity to make a play was made, he did it. A lot of people can say, well he was in the right spot. Interceptions are dropped, fumbles are dropped. Every opportunity he had Saturday to make a big play he made it and we’re proud of that,” says Stein.

That’s why Kyle was named the Division I Championship’s most outstanding player.

St. Charles Catholic’s Kyle Cannon, this week’s Best Chevrolet Best Player of the Week.