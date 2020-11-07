FNF Best Player: Rummel’s Kyle Wickersham

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Against Holy Cross, Rummel senior quarterback Kyle Wickersham threw for 306 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Success is part of the family lineage.

His sister Shelby pitched at Mount Carmel, and now LSU.

Dad Jeff was a quarterback for the Tigers, where he was the first to pass for 5,000 yards in school history.

“It’s a little bit of pressure because I always try to live up to his name. Make him proud. Kinda having him as a mentor around me has really helped me out, and with my sister, I just try to carry on the family name,” says Kyle Wickersham.

Wickersham also ran for a touchdown in a 56-33 victory. Head Coach Nick Monica said Wickersham continues to grow as a quarterback and a leader.

“We are trying to get him to be a little more vocal. That’s is not the type of personality he has. We need him to be that player and rub off on others around him. He’s getting there. We enjoying having him. He’s a great kid,” says Rummel Head Football Coach Nick Monica.

Kyle Wickersham of Rummel, this week’s Best Chevrolet, Best player of the week.