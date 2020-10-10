FNF Best Player: Riverside’s Gage Larvadain

RESERVE, La. – Riverside Academy’s Gage Larvadain is the WGNO Friday Night Football Player of the Week for week 1.

In a 49-19 win over Caldwell Parish, Riverside’s Gage Larvadin accounted for 5 of rebels 7 touchdowns.

Gage ran 6 times for 187 yards and 4 touchdowns and caught two passes for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Not to mention on defense, he forced fumble.

His performance is best described as special.

When Gage isn’t running up the score against opposing defense on the football field, he is running point guard for the Riverside Rebels Basketball program.

Playing a pivotal part in the outcome of a game is something he’s used to.

He is this week’s Best Chevrolet, Best Player of the Week