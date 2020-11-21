FNF Best Player: Ponchatoula’s Jacoby Mathews

PONCHATOULA, La. – Against St. Paul’s, Ponchatoula Quarterback Jacoby Mathews made the play of the game.

His 81-yard touchdown run with under two minutes to play sent the Green Wave to a 35-28 win.

Mathews said everyone on the team had a part in the big run, including his wide receivers.

A lot of the running I did couldn’t be done without the receivers taking their man down the field. I felt like everyone played a big part,” says Ponchatoula Quarterback Jacoby Mathews.

Mathews also ran six and two yards for touchdowns, and tossed TD Passes of 24 and 35 yards.

Mathews will likely play safety in college, and be one of the top recruits in the class of 2022.

After two years of playing wideout and defensive back, Mathews is back playing the position he played as a child.

Early he struggled a bit against Brother Martin. But, he’s getting better. But, the thing he can do is make plays,” says Ponchatoula Head Football Coach Hank Tierney.

Jacoby Mathews of Ponchatoula, this week’s Best Chevrolet, Best Player of the Week.