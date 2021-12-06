FNF Best Player: Ponchatoula’s Braydon Johnson

PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — In a 52-20 win over Ouachita Parish, Ponchatoula running back Braydon Johnson ran the ball 27 times for 268 yards and 5 touchdowns.

This stat line from the district 6-5A offensive MVP comes as no surprise.

“I know I’ve got to step up to the plate, make big plays and get us to win that state championship,” says Ponchatoula senior Braydon Johnson.

“1,700 yards this year. 8.6 yards per carry. Tremendous football player. He’s a three-year starter that actually started three or four games as a freshman at inside linebacker. He’s just an outstanding football player, probably as good of a player as I’ve coached in a long, long time,” says Green Wave head football coach Hank Tierney.

Braydon continues to draw college interest at both running back and linebacker.

As his career moves forward, he has no preference.

“Most of the schools that I have right now, they want me at linebacker. I have no problem with that, I mean, that’s what they want me as. If that’s going to get me on the field the fastest, then that’s where I’m going to go,” says Johnson.

Ponchatoula’s Braydon Johnson, this week’s Best Chevrolet Best Player of the Week.