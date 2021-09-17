FNF Best Player: Pearl River running back Brian Jenkins

PEARL RIVER, La. — Pearl River junior running back Brian Jenkins was unstoppable in the Rebels 42-21 win over Pope John Paul II.

Jenkins carried the ball 29 times for 306 yards and five touchdowns and added 3 catches for 24 yards.

“What went right is that we all executed, and we all did our jobs. The o-line blocked. I just executed the plays, and everything just went right,” says Jenkins.

Jenkins was an all-district selection in both his freshman and sophomore seasons and ran for over 1,000 yards in 7 games last season.

Friday’s performance came as no surprise to head coach Mike Labourdette.

“Just speaks volumes of him. He has a little pride about wanting to get recruited and we talked about how this year is going to be his campaign to show his skillset and we’re doing some things offensively to help that… he’s going to be the bell cow in everything that we do, and the offense is going to run through Brian Jenkins,” says Labourdette.

Pearl River’s single-game rushing record of 326 yards and 6 touchdowns is held by James Gillum.

Jenkins says his goal is to break that record before the end of his senior season.

Brian Jenkins of Pearl River, this week’s Best Chevrolet Best Player of the Week.