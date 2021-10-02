FNF Best Player: Northshore’s Kohen Rowbatham

SLIDELL, La. — In a 20-8 win over Mandeville, Northshore’s Kohen Rowbatham had three interceptions one pass breakup, and six tackles.

The sophomore came up big in a milestone win for head coach Bobby Sanders and the Panthers program.

“It was big knowing that we haven’t beaten them in 15 years. So that took a toll on our shoulders and we thought that through and we came on the field and did what we needed to do,” says Rowbatham.

“Without the plays that he made we don’t win that game. It was one of those where it was a big team effort and that’s the way it goes some weeks. The offense didn’t really hold up their end of the bargain this week, we had 112 yards and that’s a credit to Mandeville and the way they play defense and we needed those guys. The defense stepped up, in particular Kohen, and special teams as well,” says head coach Bobby Sanders.

Northshore’s Kohen Rowbatham, this week’s Best Chevrolet Best Player of the Week.