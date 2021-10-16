FNF Best Player: Lutcher’s D’Wanye Winfield

LUTCHER, La. (WGNO) — In a 41-19 win over rival St. James, Lutcher quarterback D’Wanye Winfield was five for five passing for 50 yards and was lethal running the ball, with 28 carries for 263 yards and 5 touchdowns.

“When I run, I feel like nobody can tackle me. That’s just like the mentality that I have. Nobody can tackle me,” says Winfield.

“He’s a warrior and he’s a leader. That’s the two things that describe D’Wanye Winfield,” says Lutcher head football coach Dwain Jenkins.

“The way he attacks every day, he comes on and he gives you a great effort each and every day at practice. So, it was kind of expected of him to do what he did on Friday night,” added Jenkins.

In Lutcher’s first 4 games of the season, Winfield had accounted for almost 1,200 yards of total offense and 18 total touchdowns.

He continues to show why he’s one of the more dynamic players in the class of 2023.

Lutcher’s D’Wanye Winfield, this week’s Best Chevrolet Best Player of the Week.