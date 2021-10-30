FNF Best Player: John Curtis’ Javon Stoudemire-Davis

RIVER RIDGE, La. (WGNO) — John Curtis senior Javon Stoudemire-Davis is the true definition of a ball-hawk safety.

He proved that with 2 interceptions, one pass breakup, and 2 punt returns for a touchdown in the Patriots’ 39-20 win over Holy Cross.

“It was really fun as a team. Getting to see other teammates make plays as well as me. Them celebrating me, holding me to a high standard and making sure that I’m keeping everyone on the right path. It was a good experience,” says Stoudemire-Davis.

This offseason, Javon moved from wide receiver to safety full time – a move paying dividends for both he and his team.

“We felt like we needed some maturity back there and we knew he had some skill and he took to it. He has really done a tremendous job for us both from a playing and leadership standpoint, brought real stability to the secondary and has made some outstanding plays for us,” says John Curtis head football coach J.T. Curtis.

That’s why Javon is currently committed to play college football at McNeese State University.

John Curtis’ Javon Stoudemire-Davis, our Friday Night Football Best Chevrolet Best Player of the Week.