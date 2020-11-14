FNF Best Player: John Curtis’ Buddy Taylor

RIVER RIDGE, La. -In a 37-3 win over Holy Cross, John Curtis Quarterback Buddy Taylor passed for 99 yards and rushed for 108.

He scored five rushing touchdowns.

Taylor, a junior, was the backup last season to Collin Guggenheim, but he’s quickly learning on the job.

“I had butterflies the first time against St Paul’s in the scrimmage. I am getting comfortable, making the right reads, and making the right checks,” says Buddy Taylor.

Taylor has played some of the best competition in the state, against Acadiana and Karr.

He says those games give him a chance to provide leadership for his team.

“I don’t fuss and don’t yell. I try to motivate them and let them know I have their backs,” says Taylor.

He’s a motivator, a rapidly-improving quarterback, and Buddy Taylor is our Best Chevrolet, Best Player of the Week.