FNF Best Player: Jesuit’s Luke Besh

NEW ORLEANS, La. – In a first round playoff game against St Paul’s, Jesuit wide receiver Luke Besh caught 8 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns. His 51 yard TD reception, broke open a close game and helped Jesuit to a 35-6 victory.

“It is has been the best year of my life so far. Just making plays for my team, playing with my brothers. It has been awesome,” says Jesuit Wide Receiver Luke Besh.

For the season, Besh has 54 receptions for 1,052 yards and 16 touchdowns.

“He’s quiet. He works really hard. Really worked hard this year. And, this is the oddest year we have ever had. His ability to remain focused at getting better at receiver every day, has I think paid off for him, and paid off for Jesuit,” says Jesuit Head Football Coach Scott Bairnsfather.

Jesuit Wide Receiver Luke Besh, this week’s Best Chevrolet, Best Player of the Week.