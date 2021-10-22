FNF Best Player: Jesuit’s Jack Larriviere

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In a 17-13 win over John Curtis, Jesuit quarterback Jack Larriviere completed 10 of 16 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

His night included an 83-yard touchdown pass to Jace Larsen and a go-ahead 32-yard touchdown pass to Chance Whitfield in the fourth quarter.

“Last week’s game against John Curtis was fantastic. We had a great week of practice and a great game plan. We thought we executed pretty well on offense. Definitely had a slow start but we picked it up in the second half and the defense had our backs the whole way through and allowed us to put some points on the board to win the game,” says Larriviere.

Head Coach Ryan Manale says Jack Larriviere has been a key part of the Jays impressive start this season.

It’s no surprise he continues to receive college attention- with recent offers from John Carroll and a preferred walk-on offer from Tulane.

“Jack has that it factor. He’s a leader on and off the field. He elevates the team and makes you look better as a coach and everything else that goes with it. He has that it factor and somebody is going to get a good player,” says Jesuit head football coach Ryan Manale.

Jesuit’s Jack Larriviere, this week’s Best Chevrolet Best Player of the Week.

