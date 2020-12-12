FNF Best Player: Edna Karr’s AJ Samuels

ALGIERS, La. – In a 70-19 win over Istrouma in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs, Edna Karr Sophomore Quarterback AJ Samuels accounted for 309 yards and 6 total touchdowns.

He says playing in this offense with dynamic playmakers makes the game fun.

“It’s super fun. Just being able to compete with guys like this every day, especially our defense and then having the great talent around us like Aaron Anderson, Destyn Pazon, Dany’e Brooks. With those guys, it’s fun. It’s really fun,” says Samuels.

Through his first two playoff starts, Samuels has 12 total touchdowns.

Head Coach Bryce Brown says that his Quarterback’s confidence has continued to grow throughout the course of the season and it shows in the way he executes the Cougars’ offense on the field.

“In the month of November and December, he’s been pretty good. The weapons that he has have played well too. Our drops are down, you know we throw the ball a lot. So, the drops are down, our productivity in the spread offense, we’re spreading it out to 6 or 7 guys a game. We’re looking at the stat sheet at halftime and 12 guys have touched the football so it’s pretty hard for a team to game plan against,” says Edna Karr Head Football Coach Bryce Brown.

Edna Karr Quarterback AJ Samuels, this week’s Best Chevrolet Best Player of the Week