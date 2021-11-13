FNF Best Player: East St. John’s Kylon Harris

RESERVE, La. (WGNO) — Injuries this season forced East St. John senior Kylon Harris to move from wide receiver to quarterback.

In a 62-60 loss to St Thomas More, Harris finished the game with 685 total yards and 9 total touchdowns. 5 passing and 4 rushing.

“I knew that it could have been my last game, so I didn’t want to go out without a fight. So, I had to do everything I had to do,” said Kylon Harris.

“I’ve never seen a night like Kylon had this past Friday. Unfortunately, you think a kid score 9 touchdowns, you would win the game, but we played a very good opponent. I asked those guys before the game to just give it everything they had and to leave it all out on the field. I had one thing I wanted from my team and that was to play for 48 minutes, and Kylon definitely did that,” said East St. John head coach Brandon Brown.

In East St. John’s final game of the 2021 season. Kylon Harris can say he left it all out on the field.

East St. John’s Kylon Harris, this week’s Best Chevrolet Best Player of the Week.