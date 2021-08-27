FNF Best Player: East St. John’s Dkhai Joseph

RESERVE, La. (WGNO) — East St. John sophomore Dkhai Joseph had an impressive performance last week in the Wildcats scrimmage over Edna Karr.
On offense, Joseph hauled in a pass from George Smith over three defenders for a 30-yard touchdown.
Defensively, he had a pick-six.
Head coach Brandon Brown says Joseph’s talent was visible as a freshman and he’s worked hard this offseason for an increased role with the team.
“As a sophomore, he’s trying to find his way. He’s at the point where he’s like, ‘coach I’ll do anything I can to help the team.’ So, George Smith, who actually started last year in the secondary is starting now and working at the quarterback. So Joseph was like, ‘Coach, if George happens to be the starting quarterback, can I be a defensive back?’ And, it’s good to have guys that are just excited about the game and just want to play,” says Brown.
Coach Brown says Joseph and 13 other Wildcats were unable to play in Thursday night’s jamboree because of contact tracing.
“He had someone in his classroom test positive, and we’re trying to follow all of the protocols. It’s no different for athletes – and he’s an athlete – and he was caught in the contact tracing, so he’s out right now. So hopefully, everything works out well and he’ll be back for the season opener,” says Brown.
Dkhai Joseph, this week’s Best Chevrolet Best Player of the Week.