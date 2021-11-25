FNF Best Player: Country Day’s Scott Isacks

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Country Day senior Scott Isacks was relentless on both sides of the ball in Country Day’s 47-7 win over St. Mary’s in the opening round of the Division IV playoffs.

On offense, Scott ran for 148 yards and 3 touchdowns.

On defense, he recorded over 11 tackles and two forced fumbles, returning one for a touchdown.

Ask Scott, he will tell you it was a total team effort.

“We had a good week of practice. We were really locked in. It’s playoffs. Senior year. O-line played great. Receivers blocked well and we just got the job done,” says Scott Isacks.

“I think Scott, he’s got a focus right now that’s laser-focused. He leads by example. He played great on both sides of the ball… For as long as I have been doing this, the great ones make the people around them better and Scott is doing just that,” says Country Day head football coach Guy LeCompte.

Country Day’s Scott Isacks, this week’s Best Chevrolet Best Player of the Week.