FNF Best Player: Brother Martin’s Jaylon Spears

NEW ORLEANS, La. – In a win over John Curtis that capped a perfect regular season, Brother Martin running back Jaylor Spears was best.

He rushed 24 times for 187 yards. Spears scored 3 rushing touchdowns.

Yet, he has no division I college football offers, something that clearly disappoints him.

“I do. I grind every day, and I feel I am slept on. That’s why I come here senior year and give it my all,” says Brother Martin Running Back Jaylon Spears.

Brother Martin has had some very talented runners from Dante Butler, to Bruce Jordan Swilling, to Jared West. Head coach Mark Bonis said the line begins behind Spears.

“He is the most complete back that we have coached, the most-college ready back they we have ever had,” says Brother Martin Head Football Coach Mark Bonis.

Jaylon Spears of Brother Martin, this week’s Best Chevrolet, Best player of the week.