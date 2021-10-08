FNF Best Player: Brother Martin running back Torey Lambert

NEW ORLEANS — Brother Martin running back Torey Lambert took advantage of a heavy workload behind a great offensive line in the Crusaders’ 45-21 win over St. Aug Saturday.

Lambert ran the ball 25 times for 255 yards and 3 touchdowns.

“With great power comes great responsibility and that’s what is give to you, so you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do with it,” says Lambert.

“You look at him and you look at his physical stature and he’s a tremendous athlete. The great thing for us and for him is that e really hasn’t taken a whole bunch of snaps as a tailback. He played a little bit last year but as a cornerback. The more reps he gets, the more games he plays, he’ll feel even more comfortable. You’re going to see how special of a running back he can be,” says Brother Martin head football coach Mark Bonis.

Brother Martin has had several great running backs come through the program in recent years.

Bonis says Lambert has the potential to be one of the best.

Brother Martin’s Torey Lambert, this week’s Best Chevrolet Best Player of the Week.