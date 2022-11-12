NEW ORLEANS — Warren Easton junior running Fred Robertson ended the regular season on a high note.

He carried the ball 21 times for 320 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles’ 59-38 win over McDonogh 35.

Another impressive performance by Robertson propelled Warren Easton to a district 11-4A title and 1 seed in the Division I select playoffs.

“Trusting my coaches, coach Phil and coach Josh, calling the right plays and just trusting my o-line and teammates,” says Warren Easton running back Fred Robertson.

Robertson is a 5’9, 175-pound back. He may not be the biggest, but his speed and elusive nature allow him to play like it.

“Ed Daniels: So, if you get away from somebody, could they catch you?

No, you’ve got to match my speed to catch me. If you’ve got the right angle on me, that’s about it,” says Robertson.

Ed: Not going to happen, huh?

Not going to happen,” says Robertson.

Warren Easton’s Fred Robertson, this week’s Best Chevrolet Best Player of the Week.

Through the 2022 regular season, Robertson has carried the ball 215 times for 1,944 yards and 29 touchdowns.