METAIRIE, La. — In St. Martin’s 29-25 win over St. Mary’s, sophomore running back Harlem Berry was best.

Berry carried the ball 28 times for 306 yards and four touchdowns, pushing the Saints to their first state semi-final appearance in school history.

“I’ve been fortunate over the years. I’ve had some pretty good running backs, some solid running backs, but no one like Harlem. He has some vision when he’s going through the hole and then he has that extra gear. He can turn it on. He has almost world-class speed. You know, he’s the 100-meter and 200-meter state champion from last year. So, he can move,” says St. Martin’s head football coach Frank Gendusa.

In the 4th quarter of last week’s game, Berry used that speed on 4th and goal to score the go-ahead touchdown that would secure St. Martin’s win.

“My goal was to follow the tight end and run it right through but there was nothing there. It was closed and then my special teams coach actually told me, ‘if nothing is there, you know you’ve got that speed. Try and get to the outside.’ And it was there,” says St. Martin’s running back Harlem Berry.

St. Martin’s Harlem Berry, this week’s Best Chevrolet Best Player of the Week.