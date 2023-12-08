LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) – St. Charles Catholic’s senior Kyle Cannon lives up to his last name in the Division III Select Semifinals versus the U-High Cubs. The linebacker finishes with 16.5 tackles, 2 sacks and a pass break up, but the 2021 state championship game MVP has drawn motivation in his senior year from the state title matchup, during his junior campaign.

“I wasn’t able to finish it cause of my injury that I had, due to when a player blindsided, and then, that definitely just set the tone for me this season, just a revenge tour coming back, and I’m coming back for it all. Definitely when I’m training, it definitely makes me angry: angry, vicious, hungrier,” Cannon said.

“He’s grown not just physically, but I think mentally as a leader. I think he was at that time just another guy who was doing his job, and then as he got older, he started to say ‘you know, it’s more than just me doing my job. It’s about me helping some of these other guys do their job,’ and so he’s grown in that role. He’s really grown up in the last year,” Comets head coach Wayne Stein added.

Cannon is using the 2022 state championship game as motivation, but the Southeastern commit already has a great teacher on how to fight through adversity: His own mother, who is currently battling cancer.

“My mom had went though this type of cancer that deals with the appendix, and she had got it removed. She started getting these big blockage in her small and large intestines so they had to do a procedure on that, and I just seen her fight every day. That made me push to my maturity level. It definitely helps me to fight on the field because the only thing that’s in the back of my head during the game is my mom, and as well as my teammates. I always keep them on my back too,” Cannon continued.

“It makes you from a boy to a man real fast. She’s doing much better, but he’s had to put more on his shoulders and realize that. It opened his eyes to the perspective, and he’s become a man right in front of our eyes,” Stein finished.

Kyle Cannon of St. Charles catholic. This week’s Best Chevrolet Best Player of the week.

