NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) – McDonogh 35 quarterback Santana Price is coming off a dominating performance, finishing last Friday 13/18 passing for 175 yards and four touchdowns through the air, while also racking up 180 yards on the ground and another touchdown, but all those Madden-like numbers in mind, the Roneagles are not calling Friday their quarterback’s best performance.

“That’s his second or third, not his best yet. Santana has done special things this year. He always, somehow, finds a way to make it happen. He did a great job against St. Louis (Catholic) this past weekend,” McDonogh 35 head coach Frank Daggs said.

“It’s kind of low. I had a way better game last year against (Warren) Easton so I’ll say that was my best game,” Price added.

While the Roneagles make light of QB1’s five total touchdown performance in a 53-23 victory, McDonogh 35 has seen their starting quarterback grow as a three-year starter. Price has been taking snaps as QB1 since his sophomore season, but the team has seen their starter grow as a real quarterback, during his junior campaign.

“Since my sophomore year, I had been training a lot more, been working a lot more accuracy. I take the leadership role a lot more seriously than I used to. I just know I gotta be the guy for the team in order to bring us all the way,” Price continued.

“He started focusing on himself a little bit by making sure he runs track, and get his body right, and do the right things and read the coverages, learn how to throw different type of routes,” Daggs said.

Santana Price of McDonogh 35, this week’s Best Chevrolet Best Player of the Week.

