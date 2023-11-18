MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) – Mandeville running back Nate Sheppard is coming off his best single-game rushing yard performance as a Skipper, finishing last Friday with 328 yards on the ground on only 25 carries, but the junior knew he would have a big night, not when Sheppard was on the field but instead when his fellow running back toted the rock for a touchdown.

“After I came out for a play, he came. He broke like four tackles and went to the endzone. That’s when, alright we going have a good game in the rushing attack,” Sheppard recanted.

“To be able to have two really good backs that can spell each other, can both go out and play wide receiver, it’s a luxury to have,” Mandeville head coach Craig Jones said.

Sheppard’s performance stood out in his own eyes, and Coach Jones agreed with his ball carrier’s opinion.

“It’s up there. There was one run in the fourth quarter, which really helped seal the game, where I think he had four or five broken tackles,” Jones added.

Sheppard has been dominating at Mandeville over the past two seasons, and the junior can thank his family for his success. Nate’s older brother Will played wide receiver at Mandeville, and their father Willie was a running back in high school and a cornerback at LATECH. Both the father and brother’s impact show in Nate’s game on the field.”

“Getting to meet will, during the summer when he comes and he works out here, and his demeanor and what I see in Nate, their football IQ for both of them is extremely high. They come from a great family, and they’re all about winning. They’re gonna do whatever it takes to win,” Jones continued.

“Both of them, especially my dad. Just for him to be there, give me tips, give me points on the game and where to get better, and if I’m doing this right, what to do, and then will, obviously he’s a really good player at what he does. Just seeing him and his process really helps,” Sheppard said.

Nate Sheppard of Mandeville. This week’s Best Chevrolet Best Player of the Week.

