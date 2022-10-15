LUTCHER, La. (WGNO) — In a 42-7 win over South Terrebonne, Lutcher quarterback D’Wanye’ Winfield ran for two touchdowns and passed for three.

In doing so, he also surpassed more than 1,000 yards both rushing (1,035) and passing (1,095) through Week 6 of the 2022 Prep Football season.

But according to the senior affectionately known as “Lunch,” his success is a total team effort.

“Just be wanting everything to click,” Winfield told Friday Night Football. “See our offense clicking and then we get our defense clicking and then everything is just on. I love it.”

According to Lutcher High head coach Dwain Jenkins, the 6-2, 215-pounder has been providing ‘Player of the Week’ performances all season long.

“You could pick any week and D’Wanye’ Winfield could qualify to be the Best Chevrolet Player of the Week,” said Coach Jenkins. “He had an average game, and then you say that ‘an average game,’ three hundred yards of offense and five touchdowns. That’s what he does every week.”

While the Tigers’ senior signal-caller has yet to commit to a college football program, Coach Jenkins believes wherever Winfield goes, he will make an immediate impact.

“My opinion, he is the least risky high school in the country, because the second he walks into your locker room your football team is better, regardless of what you decide to do with him,” said Coach Jenkins. “He is a great kid in the locker room. He is a great kid in our school building. He will be a great leader on somebody’s college campus on Saturdays next fall.”

Lutcher’s D’Wanye’ Winfield, this week’s Best Chevrolet Best player of the Week.

