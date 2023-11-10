RIVER RIDGE, La. (WGNO) – John Curtis comes off its first victory versus Edna Karr since 2020, thanks to quarterback Dagan Bruno’s performance. The senior shows off his dual-threat abilities, finishing Friday eight of 10 passing for 155 yards through the air and three touchdowns, while also rushing nine times for 61 yards on the ground. The best part about the senior’s performance is Bruno puts up these numbers while playing on an injured ankle.

“Went to him before the game and said ‘what do you think?’ Basically, ‘open the playbook. I’m fine coach. I’m playing,’ and I think we would have had to physically carry him off the field the other night for him not to stay on the field,” Patriots’ assistant coach Jeff Curtis said.

“The last three years, we couldn’t come out on the right side against Karr, and to be honest, I was really looking forward to it, this one, this year, so would say it’s my favorite performance,” Bruno added.

Bruno is a championship level quarterback, leading John Curtis to the 2022 state title. However, the senior is finishing his first full year as the Patriots’ full-time starter, and the team has seen the growth their quarterback has gone through.

“We always knew he had it in him. I think he’s grown in his knowledge of everything. Once everything kind of settled in and he became that full-time starter, kind of taking ownership of ‘okay this is where this offense needs to go.,'” Curtis added.

“Just preparation throughout the week. Kind of knew what they were gonna come out in, knew what we wanted to run and our running backs ran hard, o-line blocked really well, and we just had to make the right reads,” the quarterback continued.

Dagan Bruno of John Curtis, this week’s Best Chevrolet Best Player of the Week.

