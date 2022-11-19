{Video courtesy: Crescent City Sports}

RESERVE, La. — In East St. John’s first-round playoff win, Dkhai Joseph was best.

Joseph hauled in 11 catches for 233 yards and 3 touchdowns, helping the Wildcats defeat Walker 29-28.

“I’m the go-to guy. So, when they give me one-on-one matchups, coach attacked them and I just take advantage of it and win,” says East St. John junior Dkhai Joseph.

“Dkhai has done an excellent job for us year in and year out, day in and day out. He brings a great attitude, and a great effort to the field every day. It’s kind of contagious. East St. John has a great traditionally had a great run of receivers, going back to the days of Louis Lipps, who was a Pittsburgh Steeler Hall of Famer. Kerry Watkins, Roydell Williams, Dontae Fleming. Great receivers come in year in and year out. We always preach the standard, the standard of excellence. The standard of everything we do. Dkhai, when he came in, he’s going to keep that tradition going as one of the top receivers in the state. He’s done just that,” says East St. John head football coach Brandon Brown.

East St. John’s Dkhai Joseph, this week’s Best Chevrolet Best Player of the Week.