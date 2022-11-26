DESTREHAN, La. — In Destrehan’s 35-14 playoff win over Dutchtown, senior quarterback Jai Eugene Jr. was best.

Eugene completed 11 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran the ball 11 times for 129 yards and three touchdowns.

“That performance came off us during the week preparing for those guys, really getting some good coaching during the week. you know, preparation is important during the playoffs in Louisiana and that’s something we really take pride in here at Destrehan,” says Destrehan senior Jai Eugene Jr.

Jai Eugene Jr. is a Tulane commit and dual-threat weapon at quarterback.

Head coach Marcus Scott considers Eugene a special player and a great representative of the Destrehan football program.

“As coaches, we would like our best athletes to also be our best people. Jai is someone who really models the behaviors that we would like to see replicated by the rest of our students on campus,” says Destrehan head coach Marcus Scott.

Destrehan’s Jai Eugene Jr., this week’s Best Chevrolet Best Player of the Week.