NEW ORLEANS — In a 48-42 in over John Ehret, Booker T. Washington running back Arnold Barnes ran the ball 22 times for 381 yards and found the endzone 5 touchdowns.

He also caught one pass for 25 yards and a sixth touchdown.

“After every touchdown that I scored I just think that I have to go do this again, repetition to win as a team. Can’t be selfish. Got to help the O-line out with the win too,” says Booker T. Washington senior Arnold Barnes.

“What you see is what you get. He leads by example, he leads by his actions. He’s one of them guys that’s going to grind day in and day out. You know he’s probably going to go after practice right now and go in the weight room a little bit more. You know, he’s a grinder. He knows what he wants. He knows what he wants, day-in and day-out, and he’s working hard to go get it,” says Booker T. Washington head football coach Wayne Reese Jr.

The 5’10, 190-pound senior is currently a Tulane commit.

Booker T. Washington’s Arnold Barnes, this week’s Best Chevrolet Best player of the Week.