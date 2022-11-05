NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Bogalusa quarterback Ashton Levi was best in week nine in a win over Pine. He accounted for five touchdowns, passed for 544 yards, and also caught a 56-yard pass. His head coach Cyril Crutchfield has spent his career grooming outstanding signal callers, and Levi is certainly one of those.

“I think he is going to bring some excitement to the position. He is able to do so many things with his feet and his arm. With his intelligence and his mental aspect. He’s definitely gonna make somebody,” says Bogalusa head coach Cyril Crutchfield.

Levi says with his teammates together they can accomplish much.

“My offense, defense, special teams, those guys put me in position today, so they need to get shown some love, too,” says Bogalusa quarterback Ashton Levi.

Ashton Levi of the Bogalusa Lumberjacks, this week’s Best Chevrolet “Best Player of the Week.”