BELLE CHASSE, La. — In Belle Chasse’s 35-30 win over Salmen, running back Jaedon Voisin turned 31 carries into 327 yards and 4 touchdowns to help the Cardinals improve to a perfect 4-0.

“It felt natural, like, it felt like any other game, to be honest. I didn’t realize how good I was doing until I saw the stats,” says Belle Chasse running back Jaedon Voisin.

“It made it easy with the offensive line doing their job, making big holes for me to run through, and having an extra blocker with the fullback coming through. Making the extra block on the linebacker and just be there to pick up like 15, 20 yards per gain,” added Voisin.

Jaedon recently made the move to running back weeks ago.

Friday’s performance proves that move is paying off big for head coach Stephen Meyers and the Belle Chasse offense.

“That’s a really good performance. I mean, that’s a great performance. Hopefully, he can keep it up. He had 31 carries and he is a back that gets better as the game goes. He’s 6’2 about 210 and he can run. He’s pretty fast,” says Belle Chasse head football coach Stephen Meyers.

Belle Chasse’s Jaedon Voisin, this week’s Best Chevrolet Best player of the Week.