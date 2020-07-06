FNF: Belle Chasse breaking in new QB, turf field in 2020

The Belle Chasse Carfinals have become regulars in the 4A playoffs.

After being bounced in the second round each of the last three seasons, the goal in 2020 is straight forward.

Stephen Meyers said, “Get past the second round. As long as you get there you can win the first one. We’re going to get there, so the goal here is to get past the second round.”

The Cardinals return 12 starters, 7 on offense alone, and are tasked with replacing the production and experience of three year starting quarterback Jordan Mariana.

Mariana rushed for 1300 yards a season ago, a mark that a fellow member of the Cardinals backfield looks to exceed in 2020.

Twillie Lovett said, “It’s going to help me a lot because I knew how to run and move and look for the cut back. It will just help me a lot.”

Twillie Lovett has been a two-way player for Belle Chasse the last 3 years. A player that can flat out fly up and down the field.

Wesley Mire said, “He ran a 4.55 the other day on the laser timer so he can move. As long as he’s doing the little things right he’s going to be really good.”

Meyers said, “This is going to be an adjustment. He’ll play a percentage of it and we have a youngster that will play some QB also and when we need him on defense we’ll put him on defense Twilley.”

A quarterback isn’t the only change for the Cardinals this year, as they break in a new turf field.

To hear from the team on the adjustment, click on the video above.