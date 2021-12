NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Ball Hawk of the Week is brought to you by Archbishop Hannan High School.

This week’s Ball Hawk of the Week is from Ponchatoula’s Darrien Brider. during the Green Wave’s 28-20 loss to Zachary in the LHSAA Class 5A state championship in the Caesars Superdome on Saturday.