METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Ball Hawk of the Week is brought to you by Archbishop Hannan High School.

This week’s Ball Hawk of the Week is Tevin Long of Lutcher in the Bulldogs 48-0 route of Berwick on Friday.

