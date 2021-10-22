FNF Ball Hawk of the Week: John Curtis’ Javon Stoudmire-Davis

METAIRIE, La. — The Ball Hawk of the Week is brought to you by Archbishop Hannan High School.
Archbishop Hannan – “forming faith, inspiring excellence, building character”
This week’s Ball Hawk of the Week is John Curtis’ Javon Stoudmire-Davis.
