FNF Ball Hawk of the Week: Haynes’ Antonio Castro

This week’s Ball Hawk of the Week is Haynes Academy’s, Antonio Castro.

In their Thursday night matchup against Fisher, Castro’s interception in the closing seconds of the first half allowed Haynes to tie the game at 6 the very next play with a 33 yard touchdown pass.

Castro would come up with another timely interception in the second half with the Gators threatening.

Haynes defeated Fisher, 14-12.