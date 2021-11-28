FNF Ball Hawk of the Week: E.D. White’s Ethan Lee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — By January, 1777 Bernardo De Galvez is the Spanish Governor of Louisiana. At this same time in history, Great Britain's colonies up north wanted independence and and war was raging. Britain controlled territory uncomfortably close to Spanish territory at this same time.

THNOC has a vast collection of maps and a room dedicated to them outside of it's Chartres street Research room. The exhibition is called Cartographic Legacies. Some of the maps show the territories once occupied by the Spanish, the French and the British. Jason Wiese is Chief Curator at The Historic New Orleans Collection and says, "from Baton Rouge and Natchez, all the way East to Pensacola; that's the British province of British west Florida. Spanish ministers very much want to re-capture what was formally Spanish Florida from Britain."