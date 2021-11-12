FNF Ball Hawk of the Week: De La Salle’s Kenneth Vaughn

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Ball Hawk of the Week is brought to you by Archbishop Hannan High School.
Archbishop Hannan – “forming faith, inspiring excellence, building character”
This week’s Ball Hawk of the Week is De La Salle’s Kenneth Vaughn.
