The Ball Hawk of the Week is brought to you by Archbishop Hannan High School.

Archbishop Hannan – “forming faith, inspiring excellence, building character”

This week’s Ball Hawk of the Week is Isidore Newman’s Will Randle who started off the Greenies’ scoring with a 78-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Catch the 31st season of Friday Night Football each week on NOLA 38 (The CW) at 11 p.m. and again at midnight on WGNO.