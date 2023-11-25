NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Ball Hawk of the Week is brought to you by Archbishop Hannan High School.
Archbishop Hannan – “forming faith, inspiring excellence, building character”
This week’s Ball Hawk of the Week is Archbishop Shaw’s Ronald Miller.
by: Richie Mills
Posted:
Updated:
by: Richie Mills
Posted:
Updated:
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Ball Hawk of the Week is brought to you by Archbishop Hannan High School.
Archbishop Hannan – “forming faith, inspiring excellence, building character”
This week’s Ball Hawk of the Week is Archbishop Shaw’s Ronald Miller.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now