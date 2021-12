NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After a sluggish start from both teams and a near scoreless first half, the mighty Amite Warriors held the Many Tigers at bay to claim the LHSAA Class 2A state championship in the Caesars Superdome on Friday.

Amite defeated Many, 17-6.

Watch highlights above featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.