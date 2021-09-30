FNF: Amite holds off Lakeshore rally in 40-28 win Thursday night

MANDEVILLE, La. — The Amite Warriors went into halftime with a 27-14 lead over reigning district 9-4A champion, Lakeshore Thursday night.

In the third quarter, it would take just 5 minutes for Lakeshore to score two touchdowns and take the, 28-27 lead off the arm of quarterback Jaden McCall and the hands of Eli Lirette.

The Amite Warriors never faltered, piecing together a scoring drive off the legs of Earl Jackson to regain the lead, 34-28.

The Warriors would seal the victory after a pick-six by Ja’Marion Dunomes late in the fourth quarter.

Amite defeated Lakeshore, 40-28.